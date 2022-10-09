Search

09 Oct 2022

Quiz success for Callan Macra

Kilkenny

Callan Macra - Padraig Maher, Jimmy Lynch, Bill Lahart and Colin Byrne with Elaine Houlihan, Munster Vice President. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

09 Oct 2022 5:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The success of Callan Macra continues, as recently the club celebrated winning the Kerrygold Club Question Time Final.

Callan's team at the competition was Padraig Maher, Jimmy Lynch, Bill Lahart and Colin Byrne. They were presented with the winners' cup by Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster Vice.

Controversial €1.3bn pipe project to supply counties including Kilkenny adopted

Macra na Feirme announces new brand

Macra is now the new name from Macra na Feirme. The rebranding of the organisation was officially launched by Maria Walsh MEP at the National Ploughing Championships.

Fascinating talk to be held on major Kilkenny historical figure

With more than 70 years of community engagement and 170 clubs nationwide, Macra has a longstanding and strong social network of over 250,000 people throughout Ireland. In today’s world, we all strive for new friends and experiences while looking to make fresh connections.
As both rural and urban Ireland changes around us, Macra aims to evolve with it to continue to lead by example.

Kilkenny to benefit from extension of Croí Cónaithe grant scheme for vacant and derelict properties


Macra CEO Mick Curran said: “We are a membership led organisation that is evolving and growing to represent the needs and wants of our members, the new brand represents our commitment to our past whilst continuing to looking forward”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media