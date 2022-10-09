Quiz success for Callan Macra

Callan Macra - Padraig Maher, Jimmy Lynch, Bill Lahart and Colin Byrne with Elaine Houlihan, Munster Vice President. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.
The success of Callan Macra continues, as recently the club celebrated winning the Kerrygold Club Question Time Final.
Callan's team at the competition was Padraig Maher, Jimmy Lynch, Bill Lahart and Colin Byrne. They were presented with the winners' cup by Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster Vice.
Macra na Feirme announces new brand
Macra is now the new name from Macra na Feirme. The rebranding of the organisation was officially launched by Maria Walsh MEP at the National Ploughing Championships.
With more than 70 years of community engagement and 170 clubs nationwide, Macra has a longstanding and strong social network of over 250,000 people throughout Ireland. In today’s world, we all strive for new friends and experiences while looking to make fresh connections.
As both rural and urban Ireland changes around us, Macra aims to evolve with it to continue to lead by example.
Macra CEO Mick Curran said: “We are a membership led organisation that is evolving and growing to represent the needs and wants of our members, the new brand represents our commitment to our past whilst continuing to looking forward”.
Children aged between 2 and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
