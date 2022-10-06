Kilkenny to benefit from extension of Croí Cónaithe grant scheme for vacant and derelict properties

The popular Croí Cónaithe scheme which helps with the refurbishment of vacant properties in towns is to be extended to all cities and rural areas, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

Under the scheme, grants of up to €50,000 are available to bring a property back into use as a family home. Deputy Phelan said the decision to extend was essential and is good news for Kilkenny and Carlow.

“The target is to bring 2,000 derelict or vacant homes back into use by 2025 under the scheme which simply isn’t ambitious enough. We should be aiming to bring in a multiple of that. The expansion of Croí Cónaithe from towns to cities and rural areas is the right step to take,” Deputy Phelan said.

“We need to ditch the red tape and simply open it up to any vacant or derelict property, no matter where it exists. The time for not supporting the expansion of the scheme to one off, rural and urban derelict properties needs to be consigned to the bin. We all know this is where some of the very best value can be achieved for home buyers.

“The public have seen what is possible from TV programmes such as ‘Cheap Irish Homes’, ‘Room to Improve’ and the ‘Great House Revival’ and the appetite is there to see such properties being restored to their former glory for future generations,” he said.

The decision to extend the eligibility for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant was confirmed in the Seanad and is expected to be in place for November.

“This is something which all my colleagues in Fine Gael sought following the launch of the scheme. I welcome the decision which has been made and thank Minister Peter Burke for the proactive and speedy decision which has been taken on this matter.

“The scope is now there to bring in far more than the 2,000 properties by 2025. I know young individuals and couples in particular, will welcome this change.

“It will unquestionably have a really positive impact on rural and city centre communities. When the vacant property refurbishment grant is combined with SEAI grant assistance, it makes taking on a vacant or derelict property a far more attractive option,” Deputy Phelan said.