Search

06 Oct 2022

Kilkenny to benefit from extension of Croí Cónaithe grant scheme for vacant and derelict properties

Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Oct 2022 3:52 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The popular Croí Cónaithe scheme which helps with the refurbishment of vacant properties in towns is to be extended to all cities and rural areas, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

 

Under the scheme, grants of up to €50,000 are available to bring a property back into use as a family home.  Deputy Phelan said the decision to extend was essential and is good news for Kilkenny and Carlow.

 

“The target is to bring 2,000 derelict or vacant homes back into use by 2025 under the scheme which simply isn’t ambitious enough. We should be aiming to bring in a multiple of that. The expansion of Croí Cónaithe from towns to cities and rural areas is the right step to take,” Deputy Phelan said.

 

Manhole covers in Kilkenny estate being removed and dumped

“We need to ditch the red tape and simply open it up to any vacant or derelict property, no matter where it exists. The time for not supporting the expansion of the scheme to one off, rural and urban derelict properties needs to be consigned to the bin. We all know this is where some of the very best value can be achieved for home buyers.

 

“The public have seen what is possible from TV programmes such as ‘Cheap Irish Homes’, ‘Room to Improve’ and the ‘Great House Revival’ and the appetite is there to see such properties being restored to their former glory for future generations,” he said.

 

The decision to extend the eligibility for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant was confirmed in the Seanad and is expected to be in place for November.

 

Site with full planning for 17 units for sale in Kilkenny

“This is something which all my colleagues in Fine Gael sought following the launch of the scheme. I welcome the decision which has been made and thank Minister Peter Burke for the proactive and speedy decision which has been taken on this matter.

 

“The scope is now there to bring in far more than the 2,000 properties by 2025. I know young individuals and couples in particular, will welcome this change.

 

“It will unquestionably have a really positive impact on rural and city centre communities. When the vacant property refurbishment grant is combined with SEAI grant assistance, it makes taking on a vacant or derelict property a far more attractive option,” Deputy Phelan said.

Popular retailer to open new store close to Kilkenny border with up to 15 new jobs

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media