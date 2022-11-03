Search

03 Nov 2022

Thirty-seven Callan applications for Street Enhancement Scheme

Callan

Callan town centre

Sian Moloughney

03 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council is assessing applications for funding under the Callan Streetscape Scheme.
Thirty-seven applications for the €100,000 fund were received following the announcement of the scheme in September.


Following the council assessment of the applications they will go to the Department of Rural and Community Development for final decisions.
The initiative was announced last August by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the scheme is to give towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.
Minister Humphreys announced that 26 towns were selected for funding with each local authority, including Kilkenny County Council, to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

