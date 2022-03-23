€8.1 million allocated to roads in North Kilkenny

A budget allocation of more than €8million has been agreed for road works and maintenance in North Kilkenny this year.



The Castlecomer Municipal District Roadworks Scheme for 2022 was formally approved on Monday at a meeting of local councillors.



Chairman of Castlecomer Municipal District Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the allocation of €8.1 million.

“I’m delighted that Kilkenny County Council has once again shown its commitment to the Castlecomer municipal district by making this substantial allocation available.



“Over the last number of months myself and my colleagues have been raising these matters with senior engineers and I’m very pleased that they have taken our views and the views of the wider communities on board and put the resources in place to carry out these much needed works.”

Safety Scheme

Safety improvement works have been included in the plan, under the Low Cost Safety Scheme. These will be carried out at the Ballyragget Road, Freshford; Murphy’s Cross, Goresbridge; the Station Road and Green View junction in Balyragget village; Rockfield Road, Gowran; and Prince Grounds, Castlecomer.



Major work is to be carried out on the N77 and N78 under the plan. €500,000 has been allocated to works along the N77 from Ballyragget village to Balynaslee Road, while €1,493,937 is split between pavement improvement along the N77 Georges Tree to Dunmore West, and the N78 at Webbsborough.



Restoration improvement works will take place at 23 different locations. The budget allocated to this series of works is €3,147,218.

An additional €896,862 is allocated for restoration maintenance at 27 locations.

Special works include providing ramps to several buildings including St Lachtain’s Church in Freshford, footpath repairs and provision of parking bays. Budgets have been specified for areas including drainage works, signage and grass cutting.