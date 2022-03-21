Kilkenny's bottle bank use has fallen 16% post lockdown

Bottle bank use is falling post lockdown
Deposits at bottle banks around County Kilkenny have fallen by 16% this year, as the effects of the Covid lockdown dissipate.
The amount of bottles and cans going into the recycling bins is returning to pre-Covid levels, Kilkenny County Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Moloney has told local councillors.
Busiest bottle banks in the county are in Thomastown and Graignamanagh, while the newest is located in The Rower.
The county council is always looking for new locations for bottle banks, Ms Moloney said. It is currently looking for locations in Windgap and in the Knocktopher Ballyhale area and hopes to have them in place by the end of the year. The communities are being consulted.
