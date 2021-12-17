Remembrance Tree fundraiser for Carlow Kilkenny Homecare moves online

The annual Christmas Remembrance Tree fundraiser for Carlow Kilkenny Homecare is going ahead again this year - but with even more ways that you can show your support for this valuable service.



Organised each Christmas by Rotary Kilkenny, this is the second year that social distancing restrictions have impacted the fundraiser. The collection methods may have had to change but the need to support the wonderful Homecare teams remains, so this year there are several ways you can make a contribution.

How to support the Remembrance Tree

This Saturday and Sunday volunteers will be at The Parade, during Yulefest

On Tuesday, December 21, there will be a donations stand at the Eurospar supermarket

From Monday to Thursday you can make a donation in the SuperValu supermarket at Loughboy, in Kilkenny City. There are collection buckets at the tills and shoppers will also be given the option of making a donation of €2 at the checkout.

Donate online: Click here to go directly to the Remembrance Tree iDonate page.

Scan this QR code which will also bring you to the iDonate page

Unlike pre-Covid years, Rotary volunteers and friends were not able to set up as many in-person collection points as previously.

If you were not able to make a donation in person then please go to the new, online donation page to make your contribution.



Alternatively use the QR Code reader on your smart phone to scan the code on this page, which will bring you directly to the fundraising page.



As you donate, you will be asked to leave a message for Kilkenny Rotary, and you can use this facility to leave a remembrance wish for your loved ones. These will be collated on Christmas Eve, and brought to the Remembrance Tree at the Parade for a short ecumenical service (subject to Covid-19 regulations).



Over the last 15 years the Remembrance Tree has raised more than €241,000 for Carlow Kilkenny Homecare, thanks to the generosity of the people of Kilkenny.