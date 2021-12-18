Search

18 Dec 2021

Ready, wellie, go! Castlecomer Race is the ‘best in the world’

The official launch of Castlecomer Annual Wellington Race took place in the shadow of Cloghogue Bridge, last Sunday morning.


This year is unique, and the open-air launch set the scene for the 42nd staging of what is probably the best Wellie Race in the world.


The organisers are mindful of safety and social distancing, therefore instead of the usual registration of runners and floats at the traditional venue, a state of the art, fully air-conditioned marquee will be specially designed for the occasion.

Outdoors
All activities will be outdoors with the emphasis on safety, so people are urged to be patient and careful with the changed format.
The virtual option remains in place also.
The response last year was fantastic, evidenced by the plethora of ‘Comer diaspora spread across the county, country, and globe who took part virtually.
The committee is anxious to maintain those important links.


Sponsorship
Sponsorship Cards are now available from the usual outlets and from any committee member.
The Wellie Race Times Magazine will be distributed at the weekend.


After much soul searching the Carrickstown / ‘Comer link is renewed and Race Personality is Fair City’s Aisling O’Neill.
One of Ireland’s foremost television actors and voice over artists, Aisling has portrayed Carol Foley in Fair City for more than two decades.
She is a granddaughter of Tom Riordan of yesteryears long running series The Riordans.

