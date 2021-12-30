Christmas wedding bells for Kilkenny hurling star Paul Murphy

Kilkenny hurler and Army Lieutenant Paul Murphy (second from right) with groomsmen at his wedding
Winter weddings have brought joy to many families in Kilkenny this year.
The most recent happy occasion was the wedding of Kilkenny hurling star Paul Murphy and his fiancée Eadaoin Ryan. Congratulations to the happy couple - we wish you many years of wedded bliss!
This man @PaulMurphykk , one of the best, got married to Eadaoin Ryan yesterday. It’s as good a day as I’ve had in a long time so can only imagine how happy they are since…Up the Cats ⬛️ pic.twitter.com/ux5DS7Py5Q— Ray Coady (@RayCoady) December 29, 2021
Fellow Kilkenny hurler Richie Hogan married his fiancée Ann Ryan just before Christmas and Kilkenny councillor Patrick O'Neill married businesswoman Lorna Doogue were also married just before Christmas.
Protesters marched through the city centre demanding a return to live music and better working conditions for musicians. Myles ‘Elvis’ Kavanagh took part CHRISTOPHER DUNNE
Bright sparks! A picture of the Castlecomer Community School students that have qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.