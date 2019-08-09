Easy egg recipes that won’t make you crack up...

Hard boiled? Soft boiled with soldiers? Crispy fried, set or runny; scrambled or poached - even before we start talking about recipes the way to cook eggs is a bit of a long list.





Bacon and Egg Pizza

Ingredients

Pizza base - a shop bought base works well. Or here is a recipe if you want to make your own.

400g strong flour

1 x 7g sachet dried yeast

1 teaspoon salt

300ml warm water

1 tablespoon olive oil

Topping - 8 streaky rashers, rind removed, grilled

4 tablespoons passata

125g mozzarella, cut into chunks

3 eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

To make the pizza base: Mix the flour, yeast and salt together in a large bowl and make a well in the centre.

Add the water and mix to a pliable dough, then add in the olive oil.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic. Return to the bowl. Cover with cling wrap or a damp tea towel and set aside in a warm, draught-free place to rise for approximately two hours or until dough has doubled in size.

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C.

Roll out the dough into an oblong shape – approx. 38cm x 17cm. Sprinkle a little flour over a baking sheet and place the dough on it.

Spread the passata over the dough then add the rashers and mozzarella cheese.

Carefully break the eggs onto the dough. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then bake for about 12 minutes or until the egg has just set and the dough is crispy around the edges.

To make this really special top with a drizzle of basil oil. While the pizza is cooking make the basil oil by putting a handful of basil leaves in a mortar with a little salt and three tablespoons of olive oil and stir with the pestle until the leaves break down.

This is lovely served with rocket leaf salad or you could scatter some over the top as a garnish.

If the thoughts of putting an egg on a pizza is a bit mad for you then try this next recipe, for something a little bit different to do with eggs.

Don’t be put off by the spinach! It actually has a mild flavour that blends nicely with the other flavours and shrinks down quickly when heated, as it wilts.



Sauté potatoes with spinach and eggs

Ingredients

4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm cubes

half tablespoon oil

knob of butter

1 onion, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

250g spinach, washed, dried and chopped

12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

4 large eggs

100-150g soft cheese

Method

Place the cubed potatoes in a saucepan with salted water and bring to the boil. Reduce to simmer and cook until tender.

This will take about six minutes. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile heat a large frying pan and add the oil and butter. When the butter has melted add in the onion and fry until softened.

Add the potatoes, season and cook until golden.

Fold in the spinach and cook until wilted. Toss the tomatoes on top.

Remove from the heat and make four dips in the potato mixture. Crack an egg into each dip.

Break up the cheese and dot it around the eggs.

Cover and return to a medium heat.

Cook until the eggs are done to your liking.

Lovely served with crusty, buttered bread.