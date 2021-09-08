Take note: Important changes to Covid test centre in Kilkenny

The HSE has made changes to how Covid testing is conducted and is now asking people to book online appointment for Covid-19 Test Centres

The HSE is very grateful to its outstanding testing staff across counties Kilkenny, Carlow, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Their hard work over the last year and a half of pandemic has ensured that, to date, some 349,720 tests for COVID-19 have been administered at pop up facilities and the five permanent centres for doing so in the South East.

The HSE also appreciates the excellent co-operation from the public, when presenting at the ongoing testing centres located in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

In recent days, numbers coming to these five centres operated by HSE/South East Community Healthcare have increased by a third or so. The HSE apologies for any inconvenience caused to those who have had to wait at the centres.

To reduce queues for – and help speed up the process at – the testing centres, HSE/South East Community Healthcare is asking people to book an online appointment.

Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) centres on all seven days of the week.

Presentations on a “walk-in" (no appointment) basis, however, have been temporarily suspended at all five of these facilities.

Capacity has been extended by the HSE nationwide to meet a demand of 20,000 tests per day. The HSE expects that anyone who requires or wishes to get tested will get a same-day test (depending on what time they book). Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately. For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/testing/ get-tested/