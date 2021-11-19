Search

19/11/2021

100 year old lady receives booster vaccine at Kilkenny Centre

Kilkenny

Vaccinating team member Heather Woods, Site Operations Manager for Kilkenny Vaccination Centre Patricia McQuillan, Yvonne O’Dwyer, her 100 year old mother Maureen Dowley, Security Officer John Curran

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

When 100 year old Maureen Dowley arrived at her local HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Kilkenny today, she was given a pleasant surprise.

 

Maureen, along with her daughter Yvonne O’ Dwyer, were at the facility in the Cillín Hill Event Centre for appointments to receive their “booster” vaccine.

 

Maureen Dowley (a native of High Street but now living with her daughter Yvonne in Leggetsrath, Kilkenny) was greeted at the door by HSE/South East Community Healthcare Site Operations Manager for the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre Patricia McQuillan, along with security officer John Curran and vaccinating team member Heather Woods.

 

Upon being presented with flowers and chocolates, Maureen was wheeled to booth #10 to receive her booster vaccine from Heather. Along the way, all present at the Kilkenny Centre afforded Maureen a standing ovation.

 

Born in September 1921, Maureen was 99 when she received her first COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. Maureen said everyone should take up the opportunity to be vaccinated and to subsequently avail of the booster if it is offered to them.

Love in Lockdown Live at the Home Rule Club in Kilkenny

Joy as student leaders chosen and Alumna honoured at Loreto Kilkenny

Kilkenny company announces 100 new jobs

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media