100 year old lady receives booster vaccine at Kilkenny Centre

Vaccinating team member Heather Woods, Site Operations Manager for Kilkenny Vaccination Centre Patricia McQuillan, Yvonne O’Dwyer, her 100 year old mother Maureen Dowley, Security Officer John Curran
When 100 year old Maureen Dowley arrived at her local HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Kilkenny today, she was given a pleasant surprise.
Maureen, along with her daughter Yvonne O’ Dwyer, were at the facility in the Cillín Hill Event Centre for appointments to receive their “booster” vaccine.
Maureen Dowley (a native of High Street but now living with her daughter Yvonne in Leggetsrath, Kilkenny) was greeted at the door by HSE/South East Community Healthcare Site Operations Manager for the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre Patricia McQuillan, along with security officer John Curran and vaccinating team member Heather Woods.
Upon being presented with flowers and chocolates, Maureen was wheeled to booth #10 to receive her booster vaccine from Heather. Along the way, all present at the Kilkenny Centre afforded Maureen a standing ovation.
Born in September 1921, Maureen was 99 when she received her first COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. Maureen said everyone should take up the opportunity to be vaccinated and to subsequently avail of the booster if it is offered to them.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.