18/11/2021

Kilkenny company announces 100 new jobs

Kilkenny company announces 100 new jobs

Kilkenny-based company Modubuild have announced plans to recruit at least 100 additional staff across all parts of their business over the next 2 years.

The company, a winner of Kilkenny’s Employer of the Year, provides fast-track modular construction services that are primarily for customers in the data centre and biopharma sectors.

This recruitment drive comes as part of the company's plan to grow capacity to meet client demands.

Modubuild have recruited 55 additional people since the Covid-19 pandemic began and currently have over 400 people employed across their operations.

The new jobs will be based across the company's Kilkenny HQ, the Castlecomer design and manufacturing facility and various project locations.

The roles will be in areas such as Design, Engineering, Project Management, IT, R&D, Trades and support roles.

Commenting on the announcement, Modubuild’s Managing Director, Kevin Brennan said: “We are really excited about what the future holds for Modubuild. We have a strong track record of achieving consistent growth as a result of our ongoing forward investments in our people, our manufacturing facilities and technology.”

