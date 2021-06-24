Kilkenny Court jails man for sale or supply of drugs

A six month jail term has been imposed on a man convicted of having heroin and tablets for sale or supply.

Andrew Houlihan, 11 Mountain View Square, Knockmay, Portlaoise, pleaded guilty to charges of being in illegal possession of drugs and to having the drugs for sale or supply, at a rented room in Castlecomer.

Evidence was heard at Kilkenny District Court, from Sergeant Morgan O’Connor, that on May 14 last gardaí obtained a warrant to search a premises on Kilkenny Street in Castlecomer.

Gardaí gained entry to the premises by forcing a door. Mr Houlihan was resenting an upstairs room and in that room the gardaí found €700 of diamorphine in three bags, 2500 tables, €865 in cash and other drugs paraphernalia.

When he was interviewed by gardaí Mr Houlihan made full and frank admissions. He said the cash was the proceeds of drug sales. He cooperated with the investigation.

The court heard from Mr Houlihan’s solicitor that her client was not long returned from England, where he had lived for a time. He returned to Ireland because his father was ill.

Mr Houlihan had “some historical debts” and he quickly became involved in the supply of drugs. She said the gardaí had actually assisted her client in getting out of drugs.

Two close family members have died from drug related matters and he hopes to take up a residential treatment place to “learn how to say no” to intoxicants.

Mr Houlihan consented to the forfeiture of the money found but asked that it be donated to cancer charity, the court heard.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr Houlihan did appear to have detoxed and she wished him well in that regard.

On the first charge of having diamorphine (heroin) for sale or supply Mr Houlihan was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment. On the second charge he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months on condition he sign a peace bond and engage with the Probation Service.

Two charges of being in illegal possession of drugs were taken into account.

A destruction order was issued for the seized drugs and Judge Carthy directed the money seized be donated to the local cancer society.