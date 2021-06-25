Jailed for driving off from Kilkenny petrol station without paying for petrol - twice

A motorist who twice drove off from a Kilkenny petrol station without paying for fuel has been jailed by the district court.

Michael Connors, 2 Raheen, Rosbercon, also pleaded guilty to other motoring offences.

On February 27, 2020, at 8.50am, Mr Connors put €80 worth of diesel into his vehicle at the Applegreen filling station in Paulstown. He drove off without paying.

One month earlier, on January 27, Mr Connors went to the same filling station and put €95 of fuel into his vehicle. Again he drove off without paying.

On February 15, 2020, Mr Connors was stopped by gardaí on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny. Tax on the vehicle had expired in December 2017, there was no insurance or NCT certificate. The vehicle was seized.

Fixed charge penalties were not paid.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard that Mr Connors had 24 previous convictions.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had been a hard working, good family man. A few years ago his brother died and after that Mr Connors started drinking and taking cocaine. This led to him losing his job, losing his wife and family, and losing his freedom when he was in custody.

Mr Hogan said his client had used his time in custody well. He had detoxed himself.

These offences are at the lower end of the scale, the solicitor said. His client had made admissions to gardaí and pleaded guilty.

Mr Connors hopes he can get his life back together when released from custody.

Judge Carthy convicted Mr Connors of theft from Applegreen on February 27 and imposed a three month prison sentence. The second theft matter was taken into account.

On the motoring offences, the defendant was convicted of driving without insurance and fined €300. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Fines of €150 were also imposed on each of two offences - non display of tax and not having an NCT certificate.