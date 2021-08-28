Search our Archive

28/08/2021

With schools and colleges returning - Garda tips to help stop bikes being stolen

PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

With schools and colleges returning soon, Gardaí have issued advice on how to help prevent bicycle theft. 

The Community Policing Unit at Kilmainham Garda Station placed a number of bicycles in strategic locations around Heuston Station to highlight the Blue Bike Scheme, which aims to raise awareness of bike security to the general public.

The garda advice is that two different types of lock are needed to be sure that your bike is safe and its also recommended that the locks are kept off the ground.

You must consider the value of the bicycle that you are protecting and be prepared to spend some money on two good quality locks.

When storing your bicycle at home, never leave it in your garden, always bring it into your shed or garage.

Good standard and robust locks should be used on garden sheds and, where appropriate, homeowners should consider alarming their sheds and locking their bikes to a ground anchor for extra security.

Gardai are also appealing to cyclists and bike owners to mark their bikes with a unique code such as an eircode and to take photos and keep records of their bikes serial number as this will help identify them if stolen.

