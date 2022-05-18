Kilkenny Court jails man for stealing from local sports shop

A man with 128 previous convictions has been jailed for three months following a conviction for theft.



John McDonagh, 48 The Steeples, Navan, Co Meath, pleaded guilty to stealing an Underarmour top worth €60 from Lifestyle Sports at MacDonagh Junction shopping centre.



Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said the theft was reported to gardaí on January 7, and had occurred the day before.

Gardaí viewed CCTV and Mr McDonagh was arrested.

There were 128 previous convictions recorded against Mr McDonagh.



Mr McDonagh is 52 and lives with his mother, who is unwell. Over the last two years he has lost his father, brother and partner. This has had an impact on his physical and mental health. He started drinking when he was 10 and moved on to drugs. He wants to get help for his addiction, his solicitor said.

Mr McDonagh is the father of six children and he wants to be a positive example to them now he is in the role of both parents.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr McDonagh of theft and imposed a three month prison sentence.