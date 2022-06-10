Disqualified driver intercepted in Kilkenny 'charged with theft and traffic offences'

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Mullinavat with the assistance of members of the Regional Support Unit from Waterford intercepted a vehicle (pictured above) recently in South Kilkenny.
On examination, gardaí established that the vehicle was bearing false registration plates and the driver was disqualified.
Gardaí stated that the driver was brought before Waterford District Court charged with a number of theft and traffic offences.
The vehicle was seized.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
Customs and Excise officials later established that the vehicle also contained green diesel.
