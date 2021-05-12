Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The late Justin Kennedy

The death has occurred of Justin Kennedy, Friary Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Glasnevin, Dublin. Justin passed away unexpectedly at home. Pre-deceased by his parents Denis and Pauline. Beloved father of Jason. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, his sister Eimer, brothers Alan and Keith, brother and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces and a wide circle of friends. A Humanist service will be take place in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday at 2pm. Cremation will take place afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Civil Defence who were of great assistance to Justin during Covid.

The late Anna O'Kelly (née Glennon)

The death has occurred of Anna O'Kelly (née Glennon), Ballincolla, Ballyferriter, Kerry / Kilkenny / Walkinstown, Dublin. On May 11, peacefully in her 96th year, in the wonderful care of West Kerry Community Hospital, Anna (formerly of Kilkenny and Walkinstown, Dublin) wife of the late Paddy and predeceased by her siblings Betty, Kitty, Mollie, Joe, Seamus, Jack, Ken and her late daughter-in-law Darina. Deeply regretted by her loving family Brian,Claire, and Pat, grandchildren Mark, Graham, Aisling, Darragh and Robert, Mark's fiance Emma, Graham's fiance Ceilidhe, son-in-law Brian, relatives and many friends. Remains to arrive Ballyferriter Church Thursday morning for 11am private family Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-vincents followed by interment in Dun Uralnn Cemetery all in accordance and within HSE guidelines with a limit of 50 people.

Anna Ó Ceallaigh ar an 11 lá Baeltaine 2021. Meala mór a bás dá clann Brian,Claire agus Pat, dá garchlann agus dá gaolta uile. Déanfar í a adhlachadh i Reilig Dún Urlann maidin Dé Deardaoin tar éis aifreann a 11 a chlog i Séipéál Baile an Fheirtéaraigh.