Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Mary Connolly (Lynch), Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Weatherstown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny

Mary, predeceased her sister Josie and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Brian and Paul, grandchildren David, Aisling, Michael, Kate, Emma and Cormac, sister Catherine, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mary's Funeral cortége will leave Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, at 11.30am to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore, today, Wednesday, 19th May, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Passing Weatherstown en route to Glenmore, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects).

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Mary (max 50people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link: www.glenmoreparish.ie

John Noel Graham, Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow

The death has taken place of John Noel Graham, Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow, (peacefully), at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Cathal and David, daughters Roisin, Aisling, Sinéad, Treacy and Leigh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated for John Noel on Friday May 21st at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed online at: www.cloghparish.ie

Winston Maxwell (Maxi), 35 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Maxi died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Caroline, Moira, son Roger, grandchildren Lauren, Jason, Josh, Mark, Brian, Liam, relatives and friends.

Maxi's remains will leave Kennedy's Funeral Home on Thursday morning for Cremation service in Newlands Cross at 2pm. You may view the service at the following link: www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Richard (Dick) Walsh, formerly of Jamestown, Piltown Co. Kilkenny, Late of Leeds

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Richard R.I.P. - Passed away, peacefully, in hospital on 25th April 2021, with his loving family at his side, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Teresa, beloved Dad of Marie and Kevin also a dear father-in-law, granddad, brother and uncle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Ascot Chapel, Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds, on Friday, 21st May, at 1.15pm, prior to private committal, restrictions apply. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, can be given to Shelter - please visit 'justgiving.com' and search: 'Marie Austin – Walsh'.