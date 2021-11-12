Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 12, 2021

Michael O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Michael O'Keeffe, 32 Larchfield, Kilkenny, on 11th November 2021, peacefully at home, Michael, beloved son of Breda and the late John, sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, partner Mags, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Friday (12th November) from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1pm in St.Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St.Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Michael can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering at the residence and Church.

Eileen O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Dwyer, Cathedral Square, Kilkenny, and Knockahollow, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. November 11th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home Cashel. Eileen (in her 97th year), beloved sister of the late Breeda, Mary, Rosie, Josephine, Val and Phil. She will be sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth, brothers Tom and Andy, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and the treasured friends that she made during her life.

Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Knockgraffon on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Knockgraffon Cemetery.

Fr Michael Norton

The death has occurred of Fr Michael Norton, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formally of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles, Co Tipperary.11th November 2021. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the manager Josepha and staff of Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, his uncles Monsignor Tom Hughes, Monsignor Nicholas Hughes, Very Rev Martin Hughes and Very Rev James Hughes and first cousin Monsignor Martin Campion. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Pascheal, sisters Mary (Clancy) and Margaret (Walsh), brother in-law Pacelli, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, parishioners, fellow Priests and religious of the Diocese.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, today, Friday, the 12th November, for friends and family from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon. Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitzer).

Requiem Mass will take place Saturday, 13th November, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the Church yard. For those unable to attend funeral mass it can be viewed on the following link www.rosberconparish.ie

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and the use of face masks in The Church and Churchyard.

Brian McCormack

The death has occurred of Brian McCormack, Garranstan, Kells, Co. Kilkenny, 10th November 2021 peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin, beloved husband of Elaine and much loved father of Darragh and Conor, sadly missed by his wife and children, father Michael, brothers, mother-in-law Bessie, father-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday, 12th November, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Saturday morning.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at the residence and the church.

Patrick (Patsy) Lahart

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Lahart, Ballykeeffe, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, 11th November 2021.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Michael and Ellen, brothers Christy and Michael, and his sister Mary who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives, cousins, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 12th November, from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballycallan Parish Webcam Page. www.ballycallan.com

With the support and agreement of Patsy’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Aileen Hehir

The death has occurred of Aileen Hehir (née Cahill), William Street, Kilkenny and late of Leugh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. November 11th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late Des and much loved mother of Caran, Helen, Tom and Anthony, adored granny of Lucy and cherished family member Niall. She will be deeply missed by her sister Margaret (Salesian), daughter-in-law Deirdre, Caran's partner Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Margot, Ann, Mary, Nancy and Bridget, brothers-in-law Liam, Dick and Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for Aileen will be celebrated on Sunday, November 14, at 2p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private to family and close friends only.

Aileen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

John Falsey

The death has occurred of John Falsey, 24 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny City, 10th November 2021 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, John, beloved husband of the late Nina and much loved father of Clare, sadly missed by his daughter, son-in-law Damien, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Nadine, Sascha, Lacey Ann, Kai and Nina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his dear friends Ann-Marie, Mickey and Nora Farrell.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, 13th November, from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for John may be viewed online at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/ In accordance with current restrictions please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at the residence and church.

Martin (Gerry) Davis

The death has occurred of Martin (Gerry) Davis, Rahard, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, on Wednesday 10th November 2021. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his dad Jimmy. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife Mariola, sons Dean, Daniel and Martin, daughter Julia, his mam Mary, grandchildren Amelia, Taylor, Ava, Alex, Jamie and Abigail. brothers Seamus, Richie and Pat, sisters Nelly (McTiernan), May (Aylward) and Anne (Ryan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Gerry will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, 12th November from 5pm until 7pm, Gerry's removal will take place on Saturday, 13th November, to The Church of The Assumption, Templeorum, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Conway (née Sheehan)

The death has occurred of Eileen Conway (née Sheehan), Greenshill, Kilkenny and formerly of Ennistymon, Co.Clare, 10th November 2021 peacefully, at Drakelands House Nursing Home Kilkenny. Eileen, beloved wife of the late Brendan and much loved mother of Cliona, Helen, Kieran and Ronan, sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday, 12th November, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Eileen may be viewed online at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/ In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face coverings in the funeral home and church.