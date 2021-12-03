Kilkenny Pembro campaigner John Holmes has died

The death has been announced of KIlkenny man John Holmes.

John came to prominence locally when his family and friends rallied around to raise funds for his cancer treatment.

The John Needs Pembro support group were awarded the Advocacy Award at the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards in 2019.



John Holmes, who was 56 and from Pococke, was well known in the local business community as well as in sporting circles. Some years ago, he was diagnosed with an advanced metastic neo endocrine tumour — a high grade tumour and rare form of cancer.

In 2018, following surgeries and chemotherapy, John was told by his oncologist that his best chance was injections of the immune inhibitor Pembrolizumab. He needed three cycles of injections, each cycle consisting of an injection once every three weeks for 24 weeks.



However, at the time, because Pembrolizumab was not licensed by the HSE for John each injection cost €5,111.

The John Needs Pembro campaign held many fundraising events over the years and received great support from the people of Kilkenny and beyond.



John passed away yesterday, Thursday, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife Edel, son Jonathan, daughter Louise, sister Sandra, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law Imelda, nephews, nieces, John's best friend Brian O'Neill, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John will be reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass in St John's Church on Sunday at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish web cam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-parish-church-kilkenny

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing in the church and cemetery.