17 Dec 2021

Former Kilkenny councillor Tommy Brennan passes away

Was an elected member for many years and also served as cathaoirleach

KILKENNY

The late Tommy Brennan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The former Kilkenny county councillor Thomas (Tommy) Brennan of Clarabricken, Clara has died.

He passed away peacefully yesterday (December 16) at St Luke's Hopsital, Kilkenny, after a short illness. Mr Brennan was an elected member of Kilkenny County Council from July 1967 to July 1991, and from June 1999 to June 2009. He served a year as Cathaoirleach during 2000/2001.

As a mark of respect, the plenary meeting of Kilkenny County Council due to take place on Monday is to be adjourned.

Thomas (Tommy), former member of Kilkenny County Council, predeceased by his sister Moira (Treacy) and brother John Joe, beloved husband of Mai and much loved father of Marian, Padraic, Elaine and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Paddy and Davy, sisters Genevieve (Byrne), Nuala (Healy, Naas), Patricia (Mulhall) and Angela (Kelly, New Zealand), sons-in-law Michael (Phelan) and William (Owens), daughters-in-law Aoife and Niamh, grandchildren Dianaimh, Laoise, Caragh, Shona, Paudie, Donnchadh, Cormac and Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 YV57) on Sunday, December 19 from 4pm to 7pm with house private at all other times. Removal from his home on Monday morning to St Colman's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream.

In the interest of public health, visitors to the family home and the Church are asked to adhere to hand sanitising, face covering and handshaking protocol.

