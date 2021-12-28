Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tom Roche

The death has occurred of Tom Roche, Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, on Monday 27th December 2021. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his son John, parents Mary and John, brothers Jack and Richard, sister Kay (Grant). Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Carmen (née Keelan), son Dermot, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Niamh, Clodagh, Shauna and Ella, brothers Danny (USA) and Nicky, sister Alice (Cass), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tom will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 28th December from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 29th December to the Senan's Church, Kilmacow (via Bishops Hall, Miltown Cross, Lower Kilmacow) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Tom's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Wednesday:

www.kilmacowparish.com

Thomas O'Leary

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Leary, Nore Crescent, Thomastown and formerly Kilcross, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Sean. Loving brother of Seamus, Christine and Nellie, Thomas will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, brother-in-law Billy, his two sisters-in-law both Theresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross (Y34 DK15) on Wednesday (29th Dec) from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday (30th Dec) at 11am in St Colmcille's Church Inistioge with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Jim Freeman

The death has occurred of Jim Freeman, ate of Bishopsgrove, Ferrybank, Waterford. Died December 26th 2021, peacefully in the South East Palliative Care Centre, UHW. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Kevin and daughter Suzanne, sister Margaret, brothers Fran, Brian and Martin, grandchildren Codey, Brooke, Cooper, Sasha, Eden, Harley and Griffin, daughter-in-law Sarah, mother-in-law Susan (Moore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 28th December from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral walking from his residence on Wednesday at 9.30am. to the Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Jim’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday log on to https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/ from 10am.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

Pat Farrell

The death has occurred of Pat Farrell, The Square and Vicar Street, Tuam and Freshford Road, Kilkenny. Pat, son of the late Martin Joe and Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving brother Noel, sister Catherine, brother-in-law Larry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At the wishes of his family and in keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a Prayer Service will take place in St. Canice's Catholic Church, Kilkenny, at 4pm on Wednesday. Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, on Thursday at 12pm. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Livestream available at: Tuam Cathedral Web-cam

Bro. Michael Broderick

The death has occurred of Bro. Michael Broderick, Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Aharney, Lisdowney, Co. Kilkenny), on 27th December 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his brother John, nephews Enda and Fergus, niece-in-law Caitriona, Patrician Confreres, extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. The mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Please adhere to HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols.