Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 6, 2022

Maurice Kelly

The death has occurred of Maurice Kelly, 23 Woodland, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Joan, father of Ann, Seamus and Sarah, brother of Nan, Breda and the late John, Willie and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Gavin and Gary, son-in-law Gavin, Seamus’ partner Steve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private wake will take place for Maurice. Funeral Mass on Friday (January 7th) at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, followed by burial afterwards in The Calvary Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Maurice and his family can stand by the roadside as the funeral passes by.

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Michael Haley

The death has occurred of Michael Haley, Ballygorey, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Michael passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday, January 5. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Molly, sisters Mary Jo and Pauline. Sadly missed by his son Mikie, daughters Susie and Siobhan and their mother Brownie, brothers Frankie, Ned and Paddy, son-in-law Aaron, daughter-in-law Kerri, grandchildren Michael, Saoirse, Ned, Emma and Calum, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Paddy) Byrne

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne, Higginstown Cross, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny, (peacefully) at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family on the 4th January 2022. Paddy, predeceased by his wife Teresa and his foster brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Andy. Deeply regretted by his sons, Glen, Gordon and Garry, his daughters-in-law, Tina and Doris, grandchildren, Sam and Faye, partner Ann and the Burke family, brothers, Ned, Johnny and Jimmy, sisters, Margaret and Mary, Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his home on Friday, January 7, for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Colman's Church, Clara, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream

Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the church and cemetery.

John O'Donnell

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, O'Donnell's Pub, The Square, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving father Eddie, mother Margaret (Peg) and brother James (Jimmy). Loving brother of Danny, Helen, Maria and Catherine, Johnny will be greatly and sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many great friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross (Y34DK15) on Friday (7th January) from 3pm concluding at 7pm ( Rosary at 6pm). Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Colmcille’s Church, Inistioge with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/

We ask anyone attending please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Edward Hogan

The death has occurred of Edward Hogan, Sycamore Drive, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on January 3rd 2022 (suddenly) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Deirdre and Eamonn. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, granddaughters Holly, Rachel and Kate,brothers Peter, Seamus, Ger, Anthony, Mick and Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Thursday (January 6th) with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass for Edward will be celebrated on Friday at 12noon followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland www.alzheimer.ie.

Edward's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Please observe all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home, at the church and the cemetery.

House strictly private please