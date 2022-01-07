Search

07 Jan 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, January 7, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

James Barry

The death has occurred of James Barry, Sydney, Australia and formerly of Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny.

Unexpectedly, in Sydney on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving parents Walter and Angela, his adored sister Catherine, his beloved nephews Barry and Gavin, brother-in-law Michael Cleere, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Ireland and Australia.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Donations can be made via the following link: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com 

Olive De Canonville (née Sinnott)

The death has occurred of Olive De Canonville (née Sinnott), The Long Farm, Cappagh, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, on 4th January 2022. Olive, predeceased by her loving husband Sylvio. Deeply regretted by her family daughters Rosemay and Natasha, son-in-law Brian, sister Christine, brother-in-law Jack, grandchildren Jessica, Sam, Jacob, Ross, Noah, Sorcha and Ciara, her eight great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

A celebration of Olive's life will take place in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross (Y34YP79) on Saturday, 8th January, at 2.15pm followed by removal at 3pm to Cappagh Cemetery Inistioge where interment will take place in the family grave.

To keep everyone safe please continue to ahere H.S.E guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and the use of hand sanitiser.

William (Bill) Kinsella

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Kinsella, Dangan Bridge, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Bill passed away peacefully on Wednesday at University Hospital Waterford. Husband of the late Ellen and brother of the late Denis, James and John. Sadly missed by his sons Jim and Liam, daughters Catherine (Keavney) and Joan (Kokken), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. 

Bill’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://www.kilmacowparish.com/

Mamie Aylward

The death has occurred of Mamie Aylward, Ballyvergin, Adamstown, Co. Wexford and formerly of Parkstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on 6th January 2022. Mamie in her 100th year. Deeply regretted by her loving family sisters Nellie and Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, 7th January, with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore (via Parkstown) for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th January, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to H.S.E guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and the use of hand sanitiser.

John (Jack) Delaney

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Delaney, Kilrush, Freshford, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Catriona, Ann-Marie, Bernadette, grandchildren, Rebecca, Conor, Robyn, Yasmine, Erin, Isabella, Meabh, Casian, Cillian, son-in-law John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, very good friend Declan, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in St. Patrick's Church Graine at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team.

House private please. You may view the Mass on this link on Saturday  https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Please observe government guidelines regarding hand-shaking, face-masks and social distancing in the churchyard and cemetery.

Stasia Tierney (née McHugh)

The death has occurred of Stasia Tierney (née McHugh), Bamford Cross, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. The death has occurred of Stasia Tierney (née McHugh), Bamford Cross, Kells Road, Co. Kilkenny. Stasia is predeceased by her loving husband Tony. She is survived by her cherished daughters Nicola and June, granddaughters Jade and Blake Ryan, her brother Eamon McHugh and sister Ann McGrath, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

