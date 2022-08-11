Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, August 11, 2022

Peter Joseph Quigley Jnr.

The death has occurred of Peter Joseph Quigley Jnr., Dublin / Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, much loved son of Peter and Mary and loving brother to John, Lisa and Raymond. Very deeply regretted and will be hugely missed by his family, Aunts Elizabeth, Ann (Crotty), Noeleen and Anita (Quigley), uncles Raymond, Paul and John (Crotty), Sean and Michael (Quigley), nieces Chrissy and Celly, relatives, colleagues and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Brennan (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Murphy), Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sisters Noleen and Tricia, and her brother Nixie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, son Ciaran, daughters Anne, Carmel, Marian and Marguerite, brothers Michael and Marty, sister Margaret, her grandchildren Cathal, Niall, Ciara, Adam, Nicholas, Mairead, David, Maeve and Dylan, sons-in-law, daughter-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Morrissey

The death has occurred of Patricia Morrissey, Baunreagh, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Newtown Terrace, Thomastown, on 9th August 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Patricia, sadly missed by her life partner PJ O'Keeffe, sons Darragh and Shaun, her parents Tony and Patty Morrissey, brother Alan, sisters Denise and Amy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Baunreagh (R95 TD 26) on Friday (12th August) from 2pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 2.30pm. House private on Saturday morning please. The Cremation Service may be viewed at the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny. Donation box in Church.

Robert (Bobby) Healy

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Healy, Cruttenclough, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the SMU, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Ellen, his brother, Monsignor Tom, and his infant daughter, Ellen Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Bambrick), his children, Martin, Michael, Helen (Massey), Brendan, and Mary (Burke), his daughters-in-law, Rosaleen and Teresa, his sons-in-law, Pat and Paul, his grandchildren, Mary Ann (Alexander), Martin, Caoimhe, Sinéad, Patrick, Grace, Katie, Aoibheann, Senan, Lily, Cormac, Jenny and Hannah, his great granddaughter, Grace Alexander, his brothers, Jim and Paddy, his sisters-in-law, Bridie Healy and Nellie Shore, his nephews and nieces, his relatives, and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, R95 AK38, from 3pm, on Friday 12th, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Saturday 13th, in St. Brigid's Church, Coon, R93 VK44 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/home/make-a-donation.686.html

Robert (Robbie) Craig

The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Craig, Loon, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 8th August 2022 peacefully at his residence. Robbie, predeceased by his parents Willie and Gladys. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Hazel, sons Keith and Neil, grandchild Connor, daughter in law Debbie, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 4pm Wednesday at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer, on Thursday for Services at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogh.

Rest in Peace