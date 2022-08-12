Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, August 12, 2022

Michael Dowling

The death has occurred of Michael Dowling, Church Avenue, Tullamore, Offaly / late of the Movie House, John Street, Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his grandson Kieran. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving son David and daughter Karen, daughter in law Martina, grandson Mark, granddaughter Alex, great grandchildren James and Lauren, sisters Mary, Anne, Dolores and Pauline, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Johanna Prendergast (née Mullally)

The death has occurred of Johanna Prendergast (née Mullally), Garrananavabby House, The Rower, Kilkenny, on 11th August 2022. Johanna, in her 97th year peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy, sisters Maura, Brid, Peggy, Nano and brother Richie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters Caroline, Jimmy, Tom, Claudine, Celestine, Edward, John and Robert, brothers Tommy and Seamus, sister Sheila, sisters-in-law Essie and Breda, sons-in-law Ray, Tom and Peter, daughters-in-law Mary, Brigid, Loretta, Evelyn and Mary, her many well loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many wonderful neighbours, friends and carers, especially Anne Doyle.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm Friday 12th, concluding at 7.30pm, with Rosary at 6pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, The Rower for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday, 13th August, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on http://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/ Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret Tobin (née English)

The death has occurred of Margaret Tobin (née English), St. Mary’s Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny, on August 10th, 2022, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Sean, daughter Mary and son baby Martin. Deeply regretted by her adoring family, sons Pat, Micheal, John and Eamon, daughters Helen (Nelo), Bernadette and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.

Rest in Peace