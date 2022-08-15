Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, August 15, 2022

Rita (Margaret) Murray (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Murray (née Phelan), Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Rita passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her children Marion, Kieron and Sarah, daughter in law Sandra, sons in law Paul and Shane, her grandchildren Katie, Adam, Lauren, Michael, Tess, and Moya, sisters Mary, Esther, Tena, Lynda, her brother Kieran, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Sarah's home (Eircode R95Y9A2) Ballyogan from 3pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, 17th August followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Nancy Deevy (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Nancy Deevy (née Purcell), 73 Newpark Lower, Kilkenny City, on 13th August 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Nancy, predeceased by her loving daughter Collette, beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Martin, Derek, Thomas and Paul, sadly missed by her husband and sons, sisters Mary, Biddy and Josie, brother Paddy, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Maryjane, grandchildren Breanna, Síomhe, Odhran, Leila and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (16th August) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Mairead Power (née Troy)

The death has occurred of Mairead Power (née Troy), Kyle, Barna, Freshford, Kilkenny, on August 14th, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, adoring family Ann-Marie, Ger and Helen, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Bridget, her much cherished grandchildren Laura, Sam, Evelyn James and Niamh, brother Denis, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her son Ger's residence Clomantagh (Eircode E41 N9DO) on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Graine. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

George (Georgie) Brophy

The death has occurred of George (Georgie) Brophy, Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow / Laois / Kilkenny, on 11th August, 2022. Beloved son of the late William and Margaret, pre-deceased by his sister Patricia. Georgie will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Jimmy, Liam, Frank, John, Ann, Margaret, Theresa, Maura, Bernadette, and Claire, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Elizabeth (Betty) Nolan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Nolan, Oaklawns, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, late of Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on 13th August, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the compassionate care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving husband Henry, children John, Henry Jnr., Martha, Paul, Elizabeth, Veronica, Margaret, Suzanne and predeceased by her daughter Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 2.30pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. House private after prayers, please, and also on Tuesday morning. Betty's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, Castlecomer, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. The Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30a.m. can be viewed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church The Cremation Service on 2.40pm can be viewed on: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Kitty Walsh (née Breen)

The death has occurred of Kitty Walsh (née Breen), Knockmannon, Lisdowney, Kilkenny, late of Renaghmore, Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Ned and daughter Catriona. Deeply regretted by her loving son Eamon, sisters Peig (Woodsgift), Teresa (England) Essie (Wales), brother Stephen (Australia), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford (Eircode R95 C44T) on Monday from 3pm with rosary and removal prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney, for Mass (Feast of the Assumption) at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aharney Cemetery. You may view the mass on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Thomas Molloy

The death has occurred of Thomas Molloy, Birmingham, England and formerly of Lord Edward Street and Newpark Lower, Kilkenny. Thomas passed away suddenly on July 15, 2022, in Birmingham. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Maura Molloy and his brother Denis. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving partner Lynda, his daughters Jennifer and Chloe and their mother Kathleen, his grandchildren Charlie and Emily, his sisters Margo Tynan (Portlaoise), Geraldine Heffernan (Loughboy) and Martina Carrigan (Clara), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Cremation Service on Wednesday (17th August) in Birmingham. Interment of ashes will take place on Friday (19th August) at 12 noon in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Colm (Collie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Colm (Collie) Kennedy, Balleen, Freshford, Kilkenny

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest in Peace