Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Bridget Horgan (née Treacy)

The death has occurred of Bridget Horgan (née Treacy), 5 Parkmore Terrace, Gowran, Kilkenny. Bridget died on August 14, 2022, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe, her daughter Irisann, brothers Tom, Bill, Jim and Jack, her sisters Kathleen, Maggie and Maura. Loving mother of sons Patrick, Joseph and Vincent, her daughters Ellen, Theresa, Mary and Bridget. Adored nanny of grandchildren Ian, Carla, Dario, Lenika, M.J., Conor, Rhys, Tristan, Rían, Oisín and Ciara. Sadly missed by her brother Paddy, sons-in-law Harry and Joe, daughters in-law Eilish, Aideen and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.



Matt Dooley

The death has occurred of Matt Dooley, Lucan and late of Kilkenny, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends in the wonderful care of all the staff of the Hermitage Clinic; beloved husband and best friend of Ann; sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Rosemary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view Matt’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am, please see following link: Click here

Patricia Connolly (née Kavanagh)

The death has occurred of Patricia Connolly (née Kavanagh), Bayside, Dublin and originally Kilkenny City. Retired theatre nurse at Beaumont Hospital, passed away at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness on August 14, 2022. Beloved wife of Gerry, loving mother of Garrett and Niall and devoted grandmother to Theo. Sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchild, brother Des, sisters Fran, Paula and Clíona, daughters-in-law Karen and Jen.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral service on Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at 2pm at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Rest in Peace