Search

17 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, January 2

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Colm (Collie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Colm (Collie) Kennedy, Balleen, Freshford, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Kennedy), sons Neil and Pat, daughters Sheila (O'Sullivan) and Anne (Brennan) grandchildren John, Niall, Charlie, Katie, Jack, Dáire, Abbie, Maireád, Harry, Roisín, Dan, Cillian, Máire, Micheál, daughters-in-law Paula (Barry), Emma (Hayes), sons-in-law John (O'Sullivan) Tim (Brennan), brother Phil and his wife Mary, his sister Kitty and her husband Ned (McEvoy), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son Pat (Eircode R95 DX21) on Wednesday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in Clontubrid Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Tifeaghna Cemetery. House private on Thursday please. You may view the Mass at this link on Thursday https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Mary McCarthy

The death has occurred of Mary McCarthy, St. Patrick's Close, Kilkenny City, on August 16th 2022, at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her brothers Lou and Tom. Beloved partner of Eugene (Orr) and much loved sister of Jim and Seán. She will be sadly missed by her partner, brothers, nieces and nephews especially Deirdre, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Wednesday (August 17th) concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

John Rothwell

The death has occurred of John Rothwell, Firoda, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin. Peacefully in the care of SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Anne, Grace, Mark, Eoin, Ruth and Claire, and their respective partners. John will be sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister Eithne, sister-in-law Anne, grandchildren Dáire, James, Sarah, Charlie, and Lily-Kate, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (18th August) from 3pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam - www.castlecomerparish.ie House Strictly Private Please

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media