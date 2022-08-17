Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Colm (Collie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Colm (Collie) Kennedy, Balleen, Freshford, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Kennedy), sons Neil and Pat, daughters Sheila (O'Sullivan) and Anne (Brennan) grandchildren John, Niall, Charlie, Katie, Jack, Dáire, Abbie, Maireád, Harry, Roisín, Dan, Cillian, Máire, Micheál, daughters-in-law Paula (Barry), Emma (Hayes), sons-in-law John (O'Sullivan) Tim (Brennan), brother Phil and his wife Mary, his sister Kitty and her husband Ned (McEvoy), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son Pat (Eircode R95 DX21) on Wednesday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in Clontubrid Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Tifeaghna Cemetery. House private on Thursday please. You may view the Mass at this link on Thursday https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Mary McCarthy

The death has occurred of Mary McCarthy, St. Patrick's Close, Kilkenny City, on August 16th 2022, at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her brothers Lou and Tom. Beloved partner of Eugene (Orr) and much loved sister of Jim and Seán. She will be sadly missed by her partner, brothers, nieces and nephews especially Deirdre, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Wednesday (August 17th) concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

John Rothwell

The death has occurred of John Rothwell, Firoda, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin. Peacefully in the care of SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Anne, Grace, Mark, Eoin, Ruth and Claire, and their respective partners. John will be sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister Eithne, sister-in-law Anne, grandchildren Dáire, James, Sarah, Charlie, and Lily-Kate, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (18th August) from 3pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam - www.castlecomerparish.ie House Strictly Private Please

Rest in Peace