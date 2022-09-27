Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Aoife Maher

The death has occurred of Aoife Maher, Melbourne, Australia, and 451 Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Suddenly, Saturday 24th September 2022. Pre-deceased by her sister Aisling. Aoife, deeply regretted by her mother Tanya, step father Brendan; sisters Ciara, Emer and Olivia, her father James and step mother Sinead, the Webster and Douba families in Melbourne, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nuala Moore (née Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Nuala Moore (née Sullivan), Mill Street, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday 25th September 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Phil and her daughter Brenda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Rena, sons Seamus, Michael and Ciarán, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Eddie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son, Ciarán’s residence (Eircode R95 EP93), Lamoge, Windgap on Tuesday, 27th September from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny.

Josephine Galway (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Josephine Galway (née Murphy), Newhouse, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Tinnecarrig, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, on 26th September 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Josephine, in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Patrick Galway, deeply regretted by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, on Tuesday (27th September) from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace