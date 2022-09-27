Search

27 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, September 18

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

27 Sept 2022 10:35 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Aoife Maher

The death has occurred of Aoife Maher, Melbourne, Australia, and 451 Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Suddenly, Saturday 24th September 2022. Pre-deceased by her sister Aisling. Aoife, deeply regretted by her mother Tanya, step father Brendan; sisters Ciara, Emer and Olivia, her father James and step mother Sinead, the Webster and Douba families in Melbourne, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nuala Moore (née Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Nuala Moore (née Sullivan), Mill Street, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday 25th September 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Phil and her daughter Brenda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Rena, sons Seamus, Michael and Ciarán, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Eddie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son, Ciarán’s residence (Eircode R95 EP93), Lamoge, Windgap on Tuesday, 27th September from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny.

Josephine Galway (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Josephine Galway (née Murphy), Newhouse, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Tinnecarrig, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, on  26th September 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Josephine, in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Patrick Galway, deeply regretted by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, on Tuesday (27th September) from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media