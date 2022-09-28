Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday September 28th, 2022

The death has occurred of Rev Fr Michael Anselm, AHERNE, MHM

Curra, Belgooly, Cork / Dublin / Kilkenny

AHERNE, MHM, Rev Fr Michael Anselm - late of Curra, Belgooly and Hamilton, New Zealand, after a short illness at the Atawhai Assisi Care Home & Hospital, Hamilton on September 24th 2022 in his 60th year as a priest. Son of the late Michael and the late Margaret (née Ross). Brother of Mary Thompson (Florida) and Patrick (Bandon) and predeceased by his brothers: John, Canon William (Cork and Ross), Br Albeus Thomas (Presentation Brothers) and James (Jim), his sister Anne (Kiely) and his nephew Conor. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law: Sheila and Kit and his brother-in-law Bill, his 10 nephews and nieces, his cousins, relatives and many friends. Also regretted by Bishop Steve Lowe and the priests of the Diocese of Hamilton and his Mill Hill Missionary colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Concelebrated Requiem Mass will be led by Bishop Lowe and will take place on Thursday 29th September at 10.00am at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton, New Zealand followed by burial.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated by his nephew Fr Charles Kiely on Monday 31st October at 12.00 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Nohoval, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Tom Downey

Foulksrath, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny, R95 N8P3



After a short illness in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife June (Cobbe) sons Declan, Padraig, Paul, grandchildren Karl and Daisy, daughters-in-law Anne, Trish and Sally, brothers Eamonn, Michael, John, sisters Rita, Breda, Lizzie and Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 p.m with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Jenkinstown Church. Burial afterwards in Conahy Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.



The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Grant

Lees Road, Drumcliffe, Ennis, Clare / Inistioge, Kilkenny



Nicholas (Nicky) Grant, Lees Road, Drumcliffe, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Stoneybatter, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny. September 26th 2022 (peacefully) at Cratloe Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicola, sisters Nellie, Anne and Bridie, brother John and cousin Breeda, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday (Sept. 29th) from 6 pm until 7 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday (Sept. 30th) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cratloe Nursing Home.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Bryan PHELAN

Clonskeagh, Dublin / Thomastown, Kilkenny



Phelan, Bryan (The Lion King) (Clonskeagh, Dublin and Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny) 27th September 2022, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, beloved husband of Myra and loving father to Fiona, Phelim and Elva; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Karl and Tim, daughter-in-law Jenny, brothers Kevin, Aidan and Finbarr, grandchildren Saskia, Rachel, Reuben, Aidan, Finn and Christopher, brothers-in-law Aidan, Raymond, Barry and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

"Rest In Peace"

Bryan will be reposing on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham (Eircode: D16 V046). Funeral on Monday morning (3rd October) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Teresa Raftery

Drakelands House Nursing Home, Drakelands, Kilkenny



Teresa Raftery has passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Drakelands House Nursing Home, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her daughter Susan Bates. Much loved mother of Katherine Cooke , Fiona Matthews, Robert Bates and Richard Bates. She will be sadly missed by her daughters and sons, daughters in law, sons in law and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Teresa's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady and Saint David, Naas, Co. Kildare at 10am on Friday, September 30th. Burial will take place in Manchester, at a later date.

