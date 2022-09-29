Search

29 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, September 29, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Gerard (Ger) Cantwell

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Cantwell, Carrigatna, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Waterbarrack, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Previously in the wonderful loving care of the staff at St. Gabriel’s Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers, Jack, Paddy, Paschal, Ignatius, Tom, Dermie and sisters Maureen (Sr. Marguerite), Bebe (Sr. Bridget) and Attracta. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maisie (Mary), children Breda, Pat, Siobhan, Marie and Brian, daughter-in-law Eilis, Brian’s partner Sinead, grandchildren Patrick, Killian, Aoife, brother Jim, sister Jo (Skehan), sisters-in-law Babs, Chirssie, Marjorie, Triona, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 Y443) on Thursday, 29th September, from 5.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown, for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link: https://alzheimer.ie. 

Lar (Laurence) Walsh

The death has occurred of Lar (Laurence) Walsh, Kilcollan, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny, on 27th September, 2022, in his 91st Year. Peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Billy and sister Kitty. Lar will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty (O'Keeffe), son Pat, daughters Elizabeth (Deevy), Maggie (Kelly), Catherine (Duggan), Laura (Dalton), sons-in-law Willo, John, Tony and Jack, daughter-in-law Trish, adored grandchildren Eilis, Liam, Aoife, Jason, Conor and Ben, sisters Sheila, Lizzie, Mary, brothers Peadar, Patrick and Robert, (all who reside in New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence (R95 K447) on Thursday, 29th September from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. The Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman's Church, Conahy (R95 VK46) on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday morning. For those unable to attend, Lar's Funeral Mass can be viewed live using this link: St. Colman's Church

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media