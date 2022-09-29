Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, September 29, 2022

Gerard (Ger) Cantwell

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Cantwell, Carrigatna, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Waterbarrack, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Previously in the wonderful loving care of the staff at St. Gabriel’s Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brothers, Jack, Paddy, Paschal, Ignatius, Tom, Dermie and sisters Maureen (Sr. Marguerite), Bebe (Sr. Bridget) and Attracta. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maisie (Mary), children Breda, Pat, Siobhan, Marie and Brian, daughter-in-law Eilis, Brian’s partner Sinead, grandchildren Patrick, Killian, Aoife, brother Jim, sister Jo (Skehan), sisters-in-law Babs, Chirssie, Marjorie, Triona, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 Y443) on Thursday, 29th September, from 5.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown, for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link: https://alzheimer.ie.

Lar (Laurence) Walsh

The death has occurred of Lar (Laurence) Walsh, Kilcollan, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny, on 27th September, 2022, in his 91st Year. Peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Billy and sister Kitty. Lar will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty (O'Keeffe), son Pat, daughters Elizabeth (Deevy), Maggie (Kelly), Catherine (Duggan), Laura (Dalton), sons-in-law Willo, John, Tony and Jack, daughter-in-law Trish, adored grandchildren Eilis, Liam, Aoife, Jason, Conor and Ben, sisters Sheila, Lizzie, Mary, brothers Peadar, Patrick and Robert, (all who reside in New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence (R95 K447) on Thursday, 29th September from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. The Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman's Church, Conahy (R95 VK46) on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday morning. For those unable to attend, Lar's Funeral Mass can be viewed live using this link: St. Colman's Church.

Rest in Peace