Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Michael (Mick) Bowe

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Bowe, Crumlin and late of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, on October 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Ormsby Ward, Tallaght Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff of Lexington Nursing Home, Clondalkin. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Brenda, Gráinne, Fiona and Niamh. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren Robert, Rory, Cormac, Padráic, Tiernán and Senan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Newland’s Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. To view Michael’s Funeral Mass on Thursday, please click on the following link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage

Elizabeth (Betty) Doherty (née Carey)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Doherty (née Carey), formerly of Green St, Callan, Co Kilkenny, on 30th September 2022 - Peacefully at St Vincent's hospital. Beloved wife and the late Brendan and loving mother of the late Christopher. Betty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brothers Joe, John, Chris and Tony, her sisters in law, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 12noon in Newlands Crematorium Chapel followed by cremation. To View Betty's service please click here: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Clondalkin on (01) 457 4455.

Maureen Henderson (née Slattery)

The death has occurred of Maureen Henderson (née Slattery), 'Linden', Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on October 3rd 2022 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Tony and much loved mother of Pat, Tony, Aidan, Gene, Allan and Barry. She will be deeply missed by her children, daughters-in-law Emer, Geraldine, Sinéad, Anna and Lorraine, grandchildren Daire, Ornaith, Gráinne and Aoibhínn, Shauna, Jenny and Damien, Alex, Mia and Lara, Ailís, Tommy and Niamh, Oisín, Conor and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Wednesday (October 5th) concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private at all other times please. Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Elizabeth (Lil) Horgan (née Egan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Horgan (née Egan), Douglas Street, Cork City, and late of Wallslough, Kilkenny, on October 2nd 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mercy University Hospital. Elizabeth beloved wife of the late Brendan and loving mother of Ger, Eoin, Susan and Lisa. Sadly missed by her loving family, also Brendan, Tony and Ann, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Orlaith and Rebecca, grandchildren Jay, Leah, Louisa, Martha and Ava, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral home, Turners Cross on Tuesday (4th) from 5pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (5th) in St Finbarr’s South Church, which may be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/stfinbarrssc Funeral afterwards at St Finbarr’s Cemetery, Glasheen.

Anthony (Tony) Mahony

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Mahony, 63 Assumption Place, Kilkenny, on 3rd October 2022, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family. Anthony (Tony), sadly missed by his beloved wife Theresa, son Noel, daughters Deirdre and Gráinne, daughter-in-law Caroline, sons-in-law David and Fran, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Tony's family would like to thank Dr. Richard Carroll, the staff of Home Instead, in a special way Ola, and the Home Care Team for the kindness and care shown to Tony over the past number of years.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (5th October) from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in church.

Rest in Peace