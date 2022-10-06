Search

06 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, October 6, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Oct 2022 10:42 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Michael Bell

The death has occurred of Michael Bell, Beechlawns, Kilkenny and formerly of Harrogate, UK, on 3rd October 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Michael, beloved husband of the late Margot (née Grace), sadly missed by his loving stepdaughter Shani, his family in the UK, Paul, Steven, Fiona, Karren and Suzanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Memorial Service for Michael will take place on Friday (7th October) at 12 noon in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Patrick Costello

The death has occurred of Patrick Costello, Tralee, Co. Kerry, and formerly Lisduff, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, who died peacefully after a short illness at Kerry University Hospital. Predeceased by his father Connie and brother Morgan. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Rose, brothers Martin and Joseph, sister Anne, partner Jean, Uncles, Aunts, niece, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

 Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Graine. 

 

Eamonn Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Hanrahan, Castlegarden, Thomastown. Eamonn passed away peacefully on Monday, 3rd October, at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his loving wife Bridie (Hayden). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, sons Thomas, Martin, Eoin, daughters-in-law Leanne and Stacey, grandchildren Finn, Shay, Charlie and Erin, brother Dick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Mercy Side Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm on Thursday concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal afterwards to St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in St Kieran's Church, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. 

 

Patrick O'Neill

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Neill, Castle Avenue, Thomastown. Pat passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, 4th October aged 84. He is predeceased by his son David, sister Crissie and his parents. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy of 59 years, his children: Ann, John, Patrick, Ellen, Margaret, Paul, Caroline, Pamela, and Dermot, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday, concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. To view Pat's Requiem Mass: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ House Private Thursday Morning, Please.

 

Christina (Chris) Power (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Power (née Nolan), Newpark Lower, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on 4th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Christina (Chris), beloved wife of the late Patrick Power and much loved mother of John, sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Phil, granddaughters Suzanne, Lisa, Jane and their husbands, great-grandchildren Jack, Kayleigh, Tyler and Noah, sisters Babs and Phil, sister-in-law Delia, nephew Michael Nugent, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (6th October) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

