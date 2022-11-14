President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan, who has died

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Kilkenny health campaigner Vicky Phelan, who has passed away.

“It is with the deepest sense of sadness that people across Ireland and beyond will have heard of the death of Vicky Phelan," he said.

"All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned.

"Vicky, in all of this, made an enormous contribution to Irish society. Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future.

"She will be deeply missed, by all of those who were in awe of her courage, her resilience, offered not only to women but to all of us in Ireland. She will of course be missed above all by those closest to her. May I express my deepest condolences to Vicky’s parents Gaby and John, her husband Jim, her children Amelia and Darragh, and to all of her family and friends.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leader Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to the Kilkenny woman.

“Today Ireland has lost a woman of limitless courage, compassion and strength. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Vicky’s family, particularly to her children on the loss of their incredible mother," he said.

"Vicky was a shining example of the power of the human spirit. Her fight to uncover the truth and the courage with which she faced her illness made her an inspiration to us all. We mourn her as a nation, as a society, and as individuals. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.”