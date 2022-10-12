WATCH: TikTok star struts his stuff with the staff of Kilkenny hotel

Another day, another piece of wholesome and brilliant content from the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny.
The hotel has built a strong reputation for going above and beyond when it comes to social media and this latest video is no exception.
Watch below (wait for video to load in) to see hotel staff strut their stuff with Derry from the now-famous Fleming family.
@newparkhotelkilkenny Struttin Newpark & Derry Style #newparkhotel #newparkhotelkilkenny #kilkenny #ireland #struttingmywayovertoyou #struttin #irishhotel #fyp @thumpasaurusmusic @Tadhg Fleming #heresmystrut #doodoodoo ♬ Struttin - thumpasaurusmusic
The family first became famous after Tadhg Fleming filmed his dad Derry's hapless efforts at trying to chase a bat from their house in Kerry with hilarious commentary.
They have since built up an insane following across various social media platforms and have become a TikTok phenomenon.
