Balancing payments begin for 1,722 Kilkenny farmers

Balancing payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme have begun with more than €4.1 million issuing to farmers across Kilkenny this week according to local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.



The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D confirmed that the commencement of the ANC balancing payments brings the total paid under the 2020 ANC Scheme to date to €239 million to 95,000 farmers.



Commenting on the payment of €4,148,923.97 to 1,722 Kilkenny farmers, Deputy Phelan said the ANC Scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country who are farming in some of the more challenging environments.

“The allocation of €250 million to the scheme in 2020 reflects the continuing recognition by the Government of this fact.



“ I am also delighted that this Government has secured €250m for the ANC scheme next year as part of Budget 2021 which guarantees payment security for eligible farmers.

“Regular payment runs will continue to be made under the 2020 ANC scheme as further cases are cleared for payment,” Deputy Phelan said.