Kilkenny man is new PharVet Southern Territory Manager

PharVet (Ireland) Ltd are delighted to welcome Dermot Heafey into the PharVet team. Dermot takes up the role of Southern Territory Manager covering Kilkenny, Cork, South Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford.



Dermot, from Kilkenny, joins the Pharvet team after returning home from Australia in November 2020. Prior to this he spent two and a half years working as a Regional Sales Manager around the Munster area for Agri-Lloyd Ireland, where he specialised in ruminant nutrition and nutritional feed supplements.



Dermot graduated from UCD with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons) Degree in 2013.

Commenting on the new appointment at PharVet, National Sales Manager Philip Dwyer said: “Dermot will be a great asset to the team where two key areas of development will be our novel immunity modulator, OmniGen® and PharVet’s range of trace element boluses. His ruminant experience and interest in farming will be well matched to his new role. I wish Dermot every success as he progresses his career with us.”



Dermot can be contacted on 0860465045 or by email at dermot.heafey@pharvet.ie

PharVet are distributors of animal health products and equipment for cattle and sheep through the merchant, co-op and veterinary channel. PharVets’ leading products are Eprecis, the injectable wormer for dairy cow with a zero milk withhold, quality milk replacers such as ProCalf and ProHeifer, Duramark, Siro-Mark, Cheno Unction and a full range of anthelmintics and equipment.