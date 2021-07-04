Lamb producer guidelines support sustainability

PJ Finnerty with Ruth Dalton, Musgrave Technical manager, Sorcha Donnelly, sales director Ireland, Kepak, David Mannion, livestock procurement manager Kepak, and Nicola Herron, Technical manager Kepak
An Irish supermarket group has introduced guidance to support farmers in producing best-in-class lamb, to deliver consistently on quality and sustain lamb production to the highest animal welfare and environmental standards.
The Lamb Producer Guidelines were developed by SuperValu in association with Kepak, which supplies SuperValu stores across the country with the highest quality meat from independent Irish farmers.
The publication of the guidelines underscores the commitment of both SuperValu and Kepak to sourcing the highest quality produce from Irish farms that adhere to strict animal welfare guidelines and that are dedicated to enhancing sustainability. These factors contribute to high animal and food safety, as well as sustaining and enhancing the quality of Irish lamb for consumers, while protecting the natural environment and biodiversity.
The guidelines act as a link between producers and consumers, providing best in practice advice and guidance to farmers on enhancing the quality of their lamb under a diverse range of key criteria, including breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, health at lambing and transportation.
Producers are encouraged to discuss topics raised in the guidance document with their local procurement and agricultural team for further advice .
