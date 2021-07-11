Excellent profits from diversification in the meat sector - good prices at Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny

Reporter:

George Candler

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s a dull, dreary morning and the good news that the hospitality sector was hoping for has not materialised until at least another two weeks.


The reason for this is the new variant called Delta has increased the incidence of Coronavirus, not only in Ireland but throughout the world.


The only bit of good news is that those of us who are double vaccinated do appear to be in a better place than six months ago.


I saw a small section of a program on RTE last Monday night where the richest people in Ireland were featured.
It was interesting to note that even allowing for Covid-19, which has had a negative impact on much of the economy, those involved in the food sector have increased their profits considerably. Those involved in the meat sector have also been able to diversify to other sectors which have returned an excellent profit.


So when next time a beef factory agent say they cannot increase quotes as they are already losing money I would not feel too sorry for them as they have built up a considerable war chest.
The good returns for the beef farmer has continued with an excellent trade last Thursday in Kilkenny Mart.


Beef Sale
Beef bullocks ranged from €1,260 to €1,910 per head with the top call for 1 Char bullock which weighed 720 kilo €1,910 a better price per kilo was 2 Char 665kg €1,820 or €2.74 per kilo.
Heifers also sold well with b types ranging from €1,250 to €1,880 per head and forward types from €950 to €1,300.


At present prices the mart is in cases recording better returns for beef type animals than the factories so If you do not sell cattle in the mart normally why not give it a try. Animals need to be tested for TB within the year and have a tag in each ear. Mart office number is 056-7721407.

Sheep Sale
Our sheep sale on Monday was a bigger affair with 700 on offer.Trade recorded an increase of €2 to €5 per head compared to last week with butcher types ranging from €128 to €140 per head, factory types €113 to €131 per head and store lambs head.


The cull ewe sector still remains the highlight with a top call on Monday €220 for Suffolk ewes.
Calf Sale
We also hold a calf sale on a Monday at 1pm with a full clearance with prices ranging from €130 to €310 per head.


If you have strong calves to sell now is a good time to avail of the amnesty which exists until September.
Calves normally had to be tested if they were over six weeks old, that limit has been extended to 120 days, approx four months, so if you have animals to sell why not give the office a call before 4.30pm on Friday to give us a chance to contact potential buyers who have enquired about securing these type animals. Mart office: 056-7721407.


Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

