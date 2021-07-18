Unprecedented sales over €1million at Kilkenny Mart

The good news continues if you are a cattle producer with trade remaining very firm especially for quality lots at Kilkenny Mart.



Last Thursday’s sale attracted 1050 animals resulting in a 96% clearance and turnover in excess of €1 million.



Actually, the last two cattle sales in Kilkenny Mart have exceeded the €1 million figure which in unprecedented for the month of July.



Marts have started to attract more beef, forward store bullocks and heifers due to the terrific demand ringside and online.



The advantage to the seller is obvious as they know exactly what price they have secured and are not dependent of how the animals grade and what bonuses they may or may not secure.



As I said last week, if you usually go direct to the factory why not give the sales ring a chance to change your mind or use it as a second alternative. The only qualification is that animals should be TB tested within the year, have two tags and no horns.



Entries for our Thursdays sale close at 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday. More information available from the mart office by contacting 056 7721407.



Beef Sale

Going back to last Thursday’s sale, over 100 pens of bullocks saw most lots meeting an excellent trade though there was a reduction for some of the Friesian type bullocks, especially if they had a Holstein influence.



Beef bullocks ranged from €1,200 to €2,020 per head forward stores €850 to €1,580 per head with lighter types from €380 to €1,180 per head. In the heifer section beef types ranged from €1,110 to €1,550 per head with forward store achieving prices of €900 to €1,350 with lighter types €430 to €1,030 per head.



If you want to follow the sale on line just log into the MartBids app or contact the mart office for further instructions. If you haven’t visited the mart in some time and would like to do so just sign in on the sale day, wear a face mask and sit in the allocated seats which are in excess of two metres apart.

You can also view the livestock on offer from the catwalk or on the ground.



Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale produced an excellent trade for butcher lambs with prices ranging from €135 to €156 per head. Factory types made from €110 to €136 per head with stores €95 to €115 per head.

It’s been a good year for sheep so with that in mind it may be a good time to inform you that the Belclare Premier Ram and Ewe sale takes place on Tuesday, August 3, with the Major Sheep Ireland Multi Breed Ram Sale on Saturday, August 28, with over 400 on offer.



Before that we will host our annual sale of breeding ewes and hoggets on Monday, August 16.

With a possibility of an improvement in the weather we may be able to enjoy some outdoor activity and hope that normality may slowly return. With the cancellation of all summer shows it will be at least spring of 2022 before we see any movement in this sector that normally attracts large numbers over summer weekends.



Cow Pat Challenge

A shout out for the Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show Committee who are holding a Cow Pat Challenge next Sunday at 2pm in Ballyfoyle.



Tickets are available from any member of the committee with all proceeds in aid of the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care and many other local charities.

The field where this is taking place will be digitised to discover where the animal does it business and if it lands in your square you could benefit by €500.

Until next week please keep safe on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.