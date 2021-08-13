13/08/2021

70% advance payment of Direct Supports on 16 October will benefit Kilkenny farmers

EU flag. File pic.

The Deputy President of ICMSA, Lorcan McCabe, has welcomed the announcement by the EU Commission that Member States will be allowed to pay a 70 percent advance payment of the BPS/Greening payment on 16 October and 85 percent of Pillar II payments on the same date. 

“Direct payments represent a very significant proportion of farmers’ income annually and the early and efficient payment of these supports is critical at a time of year when typically annual bills are paid and bank loan repayments are scheduled   The decision of the EU Commission to allow higher advance payments on 16 October is very welcome and we have to be able to depend now on the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine to avail of this option and ensure that the maximum number of farmers are paid the allowable advance payments on the 16 October or as close to that as possible” , concluded Mr. McCabe.

