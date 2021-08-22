Kilkenny Mart to host Ireland's biggest Ram Sale

It’s become very dull and grey out there which suits the mood at present, mainly due to the rise in Covid 19 cases which means that normality is still a long way off.



The dry weather means that harvesting is still continuing be that at a slower pace with some crops still needing a good few hours of sunshine.



The sheep season re breeding rams and ewes has taken off big time with the better prices of the past year or so instilling more confidence into the sheep trade.



In the last few weeks I have sold pedigree sheep in Kilkenny, Tullow, Roscrea and Roscommon with all breeds showing a renewed interest from potential buyers.



Sheep Sale

On Monday we held a special breeding hogget sale with a top call of €270 for hoggets with ewe lambs to €145. Many vendors did not sell as their high expectations were not reached.

Monday’s commercial trade was solid with butcher lambs ranging from €128 to €149, factory types €108 to €125 per head with store lambs from €85 to €105 per head.

Cull ewes were also in demand especially those over 85 kilo. Prices in this sector ranged from €56 to €214 per head.



Ireland’s biggest ram sale

The biggest ram sale in Ireland will take place in Kilkenny Mart on Saturday, August 28.

This sale, run by Sheep Ireland, has become very popular with breeders looking for rams with stars and top genetics.

With over 300 head to choice from the sale includes all the main sheep breeds. All rams will be inspected and those who do not reach certain standards will not be allowed into the sale. Viewing before hand is encouraged with all Covid rules and regulations strictly enforced. Further details 056 7721407.

Cattle Sale

Thursdays cattle sale attracted an entry of 960 head with trade for the first time in many months showing a weakening for Holstein/ Friesian influenced animals.

Factories have started to reduce quotes but this was not evident on Thursday where factory and forward store bullocks and heifers sold well, prices ranging from €2.20 to €2.70 per kilo.

AA breeds are still in demand in both rings with prices ranging from €2.15 to €2.40 per kilo.



Cull cows are selling well with the first cow into the ring last Thursday selling for €1580 even though there were no bidders in the ring.

This is an indication of how important on line sales have become.

You can follow all our sales on line by using MartBids App.

Until next week, when we might look again at why people are so anxious to describe farming as being a main contributor to climate change here in Ireland.

An argument which we involved in agriculture have to defend and dispel misleading facts.

Keep safe on the farm. Good buying, good selling and good luck.