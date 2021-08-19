19/08/2021

International Animal Welfare Science Conference

Kilkenny Kilkenny

At the 8th International Conference on the Assessment of Animal Welfare at Farm and Group Level (WAFL), are Dr Amy Quinn (Teagasc), Dr Keelin O’Driscoll (Teagasc), Dr Fidelma Butler (School BEES, UCC)

The 8th International Conference on the Assessment of Animal Welfare at Farm and Group Level (WAFL), and the first virtual WAFL, is taking place this week with over 350 delegates from 32 countries attending through its virtual platform.


This highly regarded international conference was officially opened by Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director and Professor John O’Halloran, president of University College Cork, when they spoke of the relevance of the theme of the event - ‘Animal welfare science: Rising to the challenges of a changing world’.


The conference is jointly organised by Teagasc and UCC. The conference runs from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th of August.

In the opening address, Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College, Science, Engineering and Food Science at UCC said: “It is essential that the welfare and management of livestock and other animals is based on sound scientific research and best practice” and she commended the extensive cutting edge research being presented at this conference.


Over 210 scientific papers will be presented, including five plenary and two keynote lectures.
More information can be found at: https://www.wafl2021.com/

