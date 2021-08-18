Farmers urged to resist beef price cuts

ICSA Beef chair Edmund Graham has urged farmers to resist any price cuts factories try to impose.
“The signs are there that processors will try to pull beef prices again next week because they have essentially gotten away with it this week. But it’s time for farmers to fight back and to draw a line in the sand. No farmer should accept any less than €4.20 for steers and €4.25 for heifers,” he said.
“There is no justification for driving the price downwards.
“Feed and fuel prices are both rising so there is no room for us to take lower prices for our beef.
“It’s up to each and every farmer to resist these unwarranted price cuts.”
