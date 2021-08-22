Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Local farmers can have their say on the future of CAP – John Paul Phelan

Deadline for the public consultation extended to September 3rd

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for the 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan is being extended by one week and Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is encouraging farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny to have their say.

 

Deputy Phelan said: “Farmers now have until Friday 3rd September to make submissions under the consultation process for the 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan. The previous deadline was 27th August, but it has now been extended by one week by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

 

“It is important that all farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny have their say in what is such a crucial consultation on the future of farming in this country.

 

“With the impact of Brexit and the ongoing work on climate mitigation, this will be the most important CAP in living memory.

 

SUNBURST! Super pictures from Kilkenny sunflower field - click for pics!

Pictures by Harry Reid

“The Government launched this consultation at the end of July and there have been a series of public meetings on it. However, we want to ensure that every farmer can have their say on how best to achieve the economic, environmental and social objectives of the CAP.

“I am encouraging Kilkenny and Carlow farmers to make their views known. They can send a written submission marked ‘Draft interventions for CAP Strategic Plan’  to CAPStrategicPlan@agriculture. gov.ie or by post to CAP Rural Development Division, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin, D02 WK12, “ concluded. Deputy Phelan.

 

Minister McConalogue also confirmed there will be a further widescale consultation process later in the year before the final CAP programme is sent to the European Commission for scrutiny no later than 1st January 2022.

Local memories and stories inspire stunning Castlecomer murals

Kilkenny walk-in Covid test centre open seven days a week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media