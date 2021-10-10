Excellent sale trade and tillage yields for Kilkenny farmers

Farming over the past six months or so has generated lots of positivity on all fronts with excellent prices for sheep and cattle.



There was also good news for the hard pressed tillage producer where yields were excellent and the weather remained very favourable for harvesting.

Dairy has proved one of the bright shining light in the agricultural world over the past year or two as stability of prices has remained.



A bit of uncertainty exists in this sector with rumours of quota restrictions and moves to stop the expansion of this sector.

Cattle Sale

Last Thursday cattle sale attracted an entry of 1200 with an excellent trade for beef and forward store bullocks and heifers. Beef bullocks ranged from €1070 to €1930 per head with forward stores €870 to €1490 per head.



Lighter type bullocks saw prices range from €580 to €1330 per head.

Cull cows continue to sell extraordinary well especially for the quality continental where prices of €2.10 to €2.55 per kilo are not uncommon.

Fleshed Friesian cows are ranging from €1.30 to €2.00 per kilo.



In the heifer sector Beef types ranged from €1400 to €1790 per head with forward store types €850 to €1340 with lighter heifers ranging from €600 to €950 per head.



Just a reminder that if you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.

The mart office number is 056 7721407.

Sheep Sale

On Monday our weekly sheep sale proved a lively affair with plenty of customers for store lambs with a top call of €112 for 38 kilo. Butcher types ranged from €130 to €144 per head factory types €110 to €127 with store lambs from €80 to €114 per head.



The one disappointing aspect of the sheep trade is the lack of customers for breeding ewes with a few excellent prices achieved at early special sales with €250 to €300 plus freely available for hoggets.

These returns did not last too long and at present good quality hoggets are struggling to achieve €200.

Weanling, Suckler Sales

This Tuesday we are holding our first weekly weanling sale with two rings operating.

I will have a report in next week’s column how prices faired out.

Weanlings may be entered up to 2pm on the previous Monday.



Next Tuesday, October 12, we will have a special suckler sale of over 50 head. There are a large number of top quality animals been offered for sale. This sale will kick off at 1pm.

All details and information about these sales may be viewed by visiting kilkennymart.ie.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.