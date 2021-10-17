First weakening of cattle prices at Kilkenny Mart

Last week many farmers throughout the country were protesting about the fact that they, as an industry, are suggested to be the main people responsible for climate change causes etc in this country.



As a mainly grass base provider here in Ireland farmers are not happy that they are used as the scapegoat regarding these issues.



As I have mentioned before we in this country are way down the line for being the main polluters regarding this world wide problem.



Farmers are only too happy to do whatever they can to reduce carbon emissions and hopefully the powers that be will encourage rather than bully people into this train of thought.

Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s sale showed the first signs in ages of a weakening in prices for some types of cattle. Having said that quality lots are still selling very well with beef type bullocks ranging from €990 to €1770 per head forward stores €680 to €1580 per head with lighter types €520 to €1340 per head.

In the heifer section beef types ranged from €1100 to €1640, heavier stores €850 to €1330 per head with lighter types, which were not over plentiful, from €580 to €1050 per head.



Cull cows still remain a solid trade with a selection of Jersey crosses been the most difficult to sell with prices for these ranging from €350 to €700.The bulk of Friesian cull cows are attracting prices of €1.10 to €1.75 per kilo with continentals €1.40 to €2.46 per kilo.



As I mentioned earlier the reduction in prices was for dairy influenced cattle which are never in the same demand as suckler types.



There has been a strong trade all year for all animals but this time of year buyers are becoming more selective and good confirmation is what they are looking for which is not always there for dairy types no matter what they weigh.



Sheep Sale

The sheep trade this week was again very pleasing for lamb producers with butcher lambs ranging from €128 to €144 per head factory types €112 to €129 per head and store lambs meeting an excellent trade with prices ranging from €85 to €112 per head which shows great confidence going forward.



Our weanling sale started last Tuesday which will continue on a weekly basis until the end of November.

This Tuesday we are also holding a major suckler sale which I will report on in next week’s column.



It’s a busy time in Kilkenny Mart so if you are selling weanlings on Tuesdays or cattle on Thursday please enter before 3.30pm on the previous day office no 056 7721407.



Next week we hold our general sheep sale on Monday at 10.15am with a special dairy sale on the same day at 1pm.

Catalogues and details will be available online.

On Tuesday weanlings with bulls selling at 11am in Ring 2 with the heifer sale starting in Ring 1 at 11.30pm.

Until next week good buying, good selling and good luck.