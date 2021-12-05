Search

05 Dec 2021

Kilkenny shoppers urged to buy Irish ham this Christmas

IFA President Tim Cullinan is calling on all retailers to ensure they are selling Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish pigmeat.

 

“Farmers are concerned about increased costs of production over the past 12 months, and the volume of imported pigmeat on shelves across the country,” he said.

He said “In the lead up to Christmas, it’s essential that Quality Assured hams are available. Retailers cannot be discounting ham at the time of year when the demand is highest among consumers”.  

 

Tim Cullinan said that a substantial price increase from retailers needs to be passed back through processors to farmers immediately to cover the massive increase in feed costs.

 

IFA Pig Committee Chairman Roy Gallie said, “Pig farmers have had a very challenging year, with rising feed costs and reductions in pig prices.  Some farmers are reporting a net loss of €45/kg per pig, which is completely unsustainable”.

 

Pig farmers who are home millers of feed and exposed to current markets are reporting cost increases of over €90/t on this month last year. This is a feed cost increase of 30c/Kg Deadweight alone, but all other major costs are increasing considerably too – electricity, gas & oil, labour and transport. Huge losses are being taken on farms, with little respite in sight for producers.

 

"Farming is a business activity, and pig farmers will not stay in operation unless they can make a profit.”

 

We are calling on consumers to buy Bord Bia Irish produce in your weekly shop and support Irish farmers.

